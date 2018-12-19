Utility Work To Close Springdale Streets After Christmas

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — The city of Springdale is planning to do some utility work next week, which will mean an intersection will be closed right after Christmas.

Springdale Water Utilities will close the intersection of Diana Street and Edmondson Avenue on Wednesday and Thursday (Dec. 26 and 27) of next week. The closure will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

City workers will be repairing a 15-inch sanitary sewer main located about a foot from the nearest manhole.

Drivers are encouraged to make plans for an alternative route, as no thru traffic will be allowed.

Anyone with questions about the closure can call the Springdale Water Utilities office at (479) 751-5751.