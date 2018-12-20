Local Heart Transplant Recipient Meets Donor’s Family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KFSM) -- One Pea Ridge received a Christmas gift that she will never forget, getting to meet the family of her heart donor.

Jamie Poindexter received her first heart transplant in 2002 but had to have another one 11 years later due to heart failure. She was Saint Luke's Mid America Institute's six-hundredth heart transplant.

The donor, Matt Sollars' grandmother, Mary, saw Poindexter's story and had a feeling that it was her who had received Matt's heart.

"His grandma just knew I had his heart," said Poindexter. "She saw I was on the news in Kansas City for being number 600 and she just wrote my name down."

Poindexter wanted to thank her donor's family, so she went through the Midwest Transplant Network to connect with them.

"I'm forever grateful to that family and I'm so blessed to get to know them and be a part of their lives as well as a part of mine," said Poindexter.

During the emotional reunion, Matt's family was able to hear his heartbeat through Jamie.

"Everything happens for a reason, including this family... it was meant to be, there is no question in my mind," said Poindexter. "I want people to know that there is a happy side to it and this is it... this is the ultimate reward. He saved my life, he's my hero."

Poindexter has been doing great since she received her second transplant. She said that yesterday (Dec. 19) during her checkup, the doctors used the word "perfect" to describe her heart.