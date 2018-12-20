× Attorney Requests $35,000 Judgment In Lawsuit Against Incoming Alma Mayor Be Set Aside

ALMA (KFSM) — The attorney for the incoming mayor of Alma has issued a motion to set aside a default judgment against his client, who was sued for more than $35,000 in charges by American Express.

Matthew J. Ketcham of Caddell | Reynolds filed a motion to set aside the default judgment issued Nov. 1 in favor of American Express National Bank against Jerry Martin, who was elected as the new mayor of Alma in November.

Ketcham says in his lawsuit that his client wasn’t properly served in the lawsuit, which was originally filed on May 25.

The default judgment was ordered Nov. 1 by Circuit Court Judge Mike Medlock, who ruled that because Martin failed to appear in the case, he would have to pay the entire amount American Express requested. The full amount was $35,264.91.

According to the original lawsuit, Martin opened an American Express account on April 15, 2014, and ran the card up to more than $35,000. After repeated attempts to seek payment on the account, American Express sued.

Court records show a summons was issued to Martin on May 25, the same day as the lawsuit was filed. An affidavit shows Martin was personally served with the summons and complaint at his home in Alma on June 3 by a process server.

Court records stated Martin “failed to file a proper response” by Oct. 23. The court requested that the bank’s attorney, Hayden Lovelace, file a motion to dismiss or another motion to further the case in a timely manner.

On Oct. 31, Lovelace filed the motion for default judgment in favor of American Express. The default judgment was granted the next day.