× Fayetteville Man Charged With Arson Linked To Two Other Suspicious Fires

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man charged with arson in a 2017 apartment fire has been accused of setting two other suspicious fires.

George Shamma, 35, was arrested Tuesday (Dec. 18) in connection with setting fire to cars that belonged to his co-worker and neighbor.

Shamma’s ex-girlfriend implicated him in he fires, which were set Feb. 19, 2017, in an effort to get back at a co-worker and neighbor that Shamma was upset with, according to an arrest report.

No one was injured in the fires, which badly damaged the vehicles.

A few months later, Shamma caused $2,100 in damages when he allegedly set fire to an apartment unit on North Coral Canyon Loop.

Shamma was free on a $25,000 bond when he reportedly tried to flee the country.

According to his ex-girlfriend, Shamma went to XNA last month to flee to his home country of Pakistan.

A bonding agency intercepted Shamma at the airport, where they found Shamma packed with his personal belongings. The bondsmen said Shamma admitted he was going to Pakistan, according to the report.

Shamma was being held Thursday (Dec. 20) on a $500,000 bond. He has a hearing set for xxx in Washington County Circuit Court.

Shamma’s trial in the apartment fire is set for Jan. 22, 2019.