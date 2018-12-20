Fort Smith Family Searches For 16-Year-Old Missing Nearly A Week

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A family in Fort Smith is looking for a 16-year-old girl they say left after an argument and hasn’t been seen since.

Katie Young has been missing since Dec. 14. According to her cousin, Astrid Hayes, Young left her Fort Smith home after an argument with her uncle, with whom she lives. The girl left the house and did not return.

Young didn’t take her cellphone with her, so there’s no way to trace her, Hayes said. The family is concerned that her situation has turned from that of a runaway to one where she may not be allowed to leave, since she has not returned or been in contact with her uncle.

“We’re just concerned, we want her to come home,” Hayes said. “That’s all we want. We want her home and safe.”

Her uncle filed a missing person’s report with the Fort Smith Police that night, Hayes said. Police confirmed the investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information on Katie is asked to call the police.

Katie is described as a white female with long brown hair and brown eyes, about 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds.