× Muldrow Woman Sentenced For 2013 ATV Accident That Left Man With Brain Injury

SALLISAW, Okla. (KFSM) — A Muldrow woman received a five-year deferred sentence Thursday (Dec. 20) for her role in a 2013 ATV crash that left another Muldrow man with severe brain damage.

Angela Gray pleaded no contest earlier this month in Sequoyah County District Court to a conspiracy charge.

Her other charges of child endangerment by driving under the influence and furnishing alcoholic beverages to a minor were dismissed.

Gray, her son Joey Gray and Kyle Brannon were all charged for allegedly trying to cover up the crash that injured Mayberry.

Angela was allegedly intoxicated while driving the ATV, but her son and Brannon attempted to take the blame for the accident.

In August 2015 a jury declared a mistrial in Angela’s case after stating there was not enough evidence to determine whether or not she was guilty of leaving the scene.

A judge ordered a new trial against Gray, including the conspiracy charges, following the mistrial.