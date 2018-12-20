× OKC Bass Pro Shops Evacuated After Customers Complain Of Respiratory Issues

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emergency crews have responded to a popular store in Oklahoma City after customers started to complain of respiratory irritation.

The Hazmat Team responded to Bass Pro Shops at 200 Bass Pro Drive Thursday around 11 a.m., our Oklahoma City affiliate KFOR News 4 reports.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say it started when an unknown number of customers started to experience respiratory issues.

About 100 people were inside the store at the time of the incident.

The store has been evacuated, and shoppers are being evaluated by EMSA.

The cause is unknown at this time, but officials say pepper spray may be involved. They are still investigating.