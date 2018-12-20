× Residential Building Permits In NWA Surge Past $400 Million

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (TB&P) — Residential building permit values in Northwest Arkansas’ four largest cities topped $400 million through the first 10 months of the year.

According to information provided by each city, there were 1,469 residential permits issued through October in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale, up 8.8% from the same period of 2017. They had a combined value of $417.21 million, up 12.9% from the same period last year.

By city, compared with 2017 figures, homebuilding activity was up sharply in Fayetteville, was down in Springdale and was essentially flat in Bentonville and Rogers.

The building activity was heaviest in Fayetteville through October, where the city issued 570 permits with a value of $144.41 million. That’s up a whopping 71% from 333 permits and $79.97 million in the same period a year ago.

Read more from our partners at Talk Business & Politics.