Trump Says Defense Secretary Mattis Will Retire In February

Posted 4:35 pm, December 20, 2018, by , Updated at 04:42PM, December 20, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has announced that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will retire at the end of February.

Trump says on Twitter that a new secretary of defense will be named soon.

Trump’s announcement comes a day after he surprised U.S. allies and members of Congress by announcing the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria.

