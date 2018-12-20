× Van Buren Auto Repair Shop Owner Arrested On Theft Charge

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — Van Buren police arrested a local auto repair shop owner accused of stealing thousands of dollars from more than 20 of his customers.

Jesse Hendricks, owner of TDC Customs on South 4th Street, was arrest in October on charges of theft by deception.

Police said Hendricks stole from a total of 25 customers, including $38,000 from one man who brought in his 1965 Chevrolet Impala to be restored.

Another customer paid $9,000 to Hendricks to repair his 1977 Pontiac Transam in which Hendricks kept the car for three years and never fixed it.

Hendricks is also accused of stealing items from customers such as engines and transmissions.

Hendricks’ bond and court information weren’t immediately available Thursday (Dec. 20).