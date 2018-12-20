× While Out Of Jail On Bond, A Siloam Springs Man Is Arrested Again

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFSM) — Siloam Springs police have arrested a man who was out on bond.

Tuesday (Dec. 18) James Calcott, 39, was out on bond when he was arrested again for Identity Fraud, 12 counts of Breaking and Entering and Theft of Property.

In November, Siloam Springs police began investigating a string of storage unit break-ins and thefts. Calcott was identified as the suspect and arrested on Dec. 11.

Calcott remains a person of interest in multiple burglaries and is currently in the Benton County Jail.