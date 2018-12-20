Windy! Clearer, Calmer Weather Ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the wake of yesterday's rain, wind speeds continue to whip over 30mph in most spots. This is driving the wind chill down into the 30s and chilly temperatures should be expected for the remainder of Thursday into Friday.

A few clouds could persist across the area on Friday morning before clearing skies take over late Friday.

The weather looks great for the upcoming weekend with highs in the 40s to near 50 and lows in the 20s.

Rain chances will return for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day but the better chance for rain holds off until around the 26th-28th.

-Garrett