Arkansas Department Of Health Reports First Pediatric Flu-Related Death In Arkansas Of The Season

ARKANSAS (KTHV) – The Arkansas Department of Health has reported the first pediatric flu-related death of the season in Arkansas. The individual was in the 0-4 age range.

On December 21, the ADH says the individual died within the last few days.

The ADH is not releasing the region where the individual is from, nor are they releasing whether or not the child had been vaccinated, to protect the privacy of the family. The ADH says it will only be able to report aggregate data of vaccination status and region for pediatric deaths.

This is the sixth flu-related death in the state for this season.

The ADH says that the reporting for flu cases lasts from October 2018 until September 2019, and peak flu season typically begins in December and declines by April. The next flu reporting season will start October 2019, and so on.