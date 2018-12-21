Arkansas State Police Corporal Gave His Final Off Duty Call To His Dispatcher Daughter

HARRISON, Ark. (KFSM) — After 22 years of service with the Arkansas State Police, one corporal gave his special final off-duty call.

Corporal Chris Graddy gave his emotional 10-7 (off duty) and 10-42 (at home) call on Wednesday (Dec. 19). On the other end of the call was his daughter, Kayla Graddy who is an Arkansas State Police dispatcher.

Every day after their shift, each trooper within the ranks of the Arkansas State Police let their dispatch know that they made it home safe.

This was an emotional goodbye for Corporal Graddy and his daughter that they will cherish forever. The Arkansas State Police say they are thankful for the Graddy family.