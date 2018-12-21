Bentonville Kiwanis Preparing Holiday Meal Boxes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- A local group is making sure every family in Northwest Arkansas has the opportunity to eat a holiday meal this Christmas.

The Kiwanis Club in Bentonville began collecting items this week for the group's annual Guy Wilkerson Christmas Eve Food Drive. The group has been hosting the food drive for more than 60 years.

They first started with 15 boxes, and the number has now grown to more than 500.

Each holiday box is filled with food items like chicken, canned goods, bread, and potatoes. The group will be passing out the boxes on Christmas Eve morning beginning at 8 a.m.

Bentonville residents can also drop off food to donate for each holiday box. Bob Sliger with the Kiwanis said that this food drive shows the giving heart of the people of Bentonville.

"We have, I think, one of the best cities in the United States as far as giving back to the community," he said. "We have so many people here who give, give and keep giving."

You can drop off a holiday meal box or donate food at 606 SW A Street in Bentonville.