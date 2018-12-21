Free Parking On Christmas In Downtown Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Residents can enjoy free parking on Christmas Eve and Christmas day in downtown Fayetteville.

There will be no charge for parking on Monday (Dec. 24) and Tuesday (Dec. 25) in city parking lots or for on-street parking spaces within the Dickson Street District and the Downtown Square District.

“City staff and I wish everyone a safe and happy holiday!” said Mayor Lioneld Jordan.

City officials ask drivers to be mindful of spaces reserved for Lights of the Ozarks vendors on the Square and marked residential parking spaces throughout the districts.

Paid parking will be reinstated at 2 pm in the Dickson Street District and at 8 am in the Square District on Wednesday (Dec. 26).