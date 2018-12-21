Muldrow Families Enjoy Christmas Lane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MULDROW, Ok. (KFSM) -- A local church in Sequoya county is putting the community in the holiday spirit.

First assembly church is hosting an event called Christmas lane.

The family-friendly event has 15 different attractions for people to enjoy. That's including a train ride and trip through reindeer alley.

This is the first time the Muldrow church has done something for Christmas.

A big crowd turned up for the first night yesterday (Dec. 20)

"Last night we underestimated the amount of people that would come out on a school night, we were prepared," said Jason Gilmore, the First Assembly Church Pastor. "We had well over double what we thought we were going to have on the first night, we had well over 1,000 people here last night."

All of the attractions at Christmas lane are free and open to the public.

Your last chance to check it out is tomorrow night (Dec. 22) from 5:30-8:30 p.m.