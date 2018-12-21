× Sanitation, Recycling Schedules Bumped Forward For Holidays; Recycling, Composting Available In Fayetteville

(KFSM) — Trash and recycling pickup schedules have been altered for the upcoming holidays.

For most cities in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, trash pickup will move forward one day. Trash normally picked up on Tuesdays will be picked up on Wednesday, Dec. 26, after Christmas and Wednesday, Jan. 2, after New Year’s Day. Both holidays fall on a Tuesday.

In Rogers, trash pickup will move forward one day throughout the week, starting with Tuesday’s pickup moving to Wednesday and ending with Friday’s pickup moving to Saturday. That schedule will be in effect for both Christmas and New Year’s Day.

That same schedule will apply to Springdale’s and Bentonville’s trash service, as well as Van Buren’s in the River Valley. Trash pickup will be delayed one day starting on Tuesday for the next two weeks.

In Fort Smith, the landfill will be open from 7:30-11:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 24, but sanitation administration offices will be closed. Residential pickup will be on a normal schedule that day. Trash pickup moves to Wednesday, Dec. 26 for Tuesday’s pickup schedule.

Fayetteville announced that its trash pickup would move forward one day starting on Tuesday for the next two weeks. In addition, the city noted that its city offices would be closed for both Monday (Dec. 24) and Tuesday (Dec. 25) of next week.

The city reminds residents that they get four extra trash-bag pickups a year, and after that residents will be charged $6.40 per bag. The city encourages recycling to cut down on the extra trash.

Recycling trucks will not take cardboard boxes that have not been broken down due to time and space constraints after the holidays, so residents are asked to break down all cardboard boxes before putting them to the curb. Wrapping paper and thin baking tins will not be recycled because they produce too low a quality recycled material, so they should be thrown in the trash.

The Boston Mountain Solid Waste District will offer free electronics recycling at its Fayetteville and Prairie Grove facilities from Dec. 26-Jan. 4. Acceptable electronics include: computers; printers; copiers; phone; stereos; televisions; fax machines; cables; shredders; microwaves; DVD & VCR players; video game consoles; satellite receivers, and handheld devices. Nonworking Christmas lights will also be accepted.

Finally, Fayetteville will pick up natural trees for composting through January 2019 when the tree is left with the trash at the curb. Trees also can be brought to the city’s composting site at 1708 S. Armstrong Ave.