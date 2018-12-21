The Most Popular Netflix Show In Each State For 2018

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — From the action-packed punches of the Marvel shows to the sci-fi suspense of Stranger Things, these are the Netflix shows that kept Americans awake on a bedtime binge in 2018.

According to highspeedinternet.com the most popular Netflix show in Arkansas is Riverdale, a dramatic series based off of the Archie Comics. The favorite in Oklahoma is Orange Is the New Black and no surprise Missouri was obsessed with the thrilling Netflix original Ozark.

Another Netflix original, 13 Reasons Why, took the top spot for most popular by winning the hearts of seven states. Coming in second is the Netflix original The End of the F***ing World, which is based on the comic book series with the same name.

There is a 16-way tie in Washington D.C. with shows ranging from Black Mirror to Arrested Development.

Netflix was named the Associated Press’ Entertainer of the Year.