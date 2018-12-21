Through An Anonymous Donation, Hackett Police Were Able To Hand Out One-Hundred Dollar Bills For The Holiday

HACKETT (KFSM) — A few days before Christmas, the Hackett Police Department received several hundred dollars from an anonymous donor.

Hackett Police Chief Darrell Spells said the only stipulation was to give the money to families who would enjoy it.

On Friday ( Dec. 21) Chief Spells pulled several drivers over that were passing through town, and through body camera footage, you can hear the Chief say, “on behalf of the Hackett Police Department Merry Christmas.”

Drivers in the video were shocked and grateful for the surprise donation.

One man who was pulled over was in the car with his daughter. They were on their way to shop for a little girl who recently had open heart surgery.

“They were going to get some food, some clothes and some gifts for the little girl,” said Liberty Hernandez, the driver’s wife.

Hernandez said the family they were buying for were going through a hard time.

“The husband lost his job, they are just truly in need,” said Hernandez. “I don’t have a whole lot of money but every year we pay it forward no matter what.”

The anonymous gift giver gave five families an extra reason to be thankful this holiday season.