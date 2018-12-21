Two People Sought In Rogers Shoplifting Case

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers Police are searching for two men who they say shoplifted more than $750 worth of merchandise.

Police said the two men took about $750 worth of merchandise from the Walmart at 2110 West Walnut Street in Rogers about 9:50 a.m. Dec. 17 (Monday). The men were last seen leaving the parking lot in a dark blue Chrysler PT Cruiser.

Anyone who knows the identity of either person is asked to call the Rogers Police Department at (479) 636-4141. Tipsters can also call the Northwest Arkansas Crime Stoppers line at (479) 790-TIPS. Those calling Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.