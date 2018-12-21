× Tyson Foods Top 5 Execs Share $4.65M In Performance Bonus Pay In 2018

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Fiscal 2018 was a year of surprises for Springdale-based Tyson Foods, from president and CEO Tom Hayes’ abrupt resignation to the unexpected death of newly retired chief financial officer Dennis Leatherby.

Noel White was promoted to president and CEO in October, and Hayes signed a two-year non-compete agreement on Dec. 1, according to the company’s annual Proxy filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission on Thursday (Dec. 20).

Tyson Foods’ top five executives shared a total of $4.65 million in performance bonuses for the year based on solid financial results, with revenue of $40.1 billion and operating income of $3.1 billion, up by 4.2% from the prior year.

Shareholders also received a 33% increase in dividend pay compared to the year-ago period.

