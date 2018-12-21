Utility Work To Affect Several Van Buren Streets

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — The city of Fort Smith will be repairing a leak in Van Buren that will affect several streets in that city after Christmas and New Year’s Day.

The Fort Smith Utility Department will be repairing a leak on the 48-inch Lee Creek transmission line Dec. 26-28 near the City Heights Elementary school. If additional time is needed, work will resume Jan. 2-4, 2019. Work is expected to be complete before classes resume on Jan. 7 at the school.

The following streets will be affected. Drivers are advised to use caution and find alternate routes if necessary.