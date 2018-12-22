Arkansas Jobless Rate Creeps Higher To 3.6%

ARKANSAS (TB&P) — Arkansas’ unemployment rate in November rose one-tenth of a percent to 3.6%, according to state and federal workforce officials.

On Friday (Dec. 21), the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services released data from the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showing the slight uptick in the state’s jobless rate from October to November 2018.

The U.S. jobless rate was unchanged at 3.7%.

“Arkansas’ unemployment rate increased to 3.6% in November, after two months at 3.5%. The number of employed in the state increased for the second month in a row, but is still down slightly over-the-year,” said BLS Program Operations Manager Susan Price.

The number of Arkansans in the state’s labor pool settled at 1,300,010 in November, up 867 workers from the previous month, but down an estimated 6,700 workers from a year ago. The number of unemployed stood at 48,184 in November 2018, an increase of 737 from October, but 2,267 workers from November 2017.

