× Fort Smith Man Attacked With Samurai Sword

FORT SMITH (KFSM) – Late Friday night on December 21st near the 1300 block of Albert Pike Rd., a Fort Smith man was attacked with a samurai sword.

Police have not identified the victim but say he was attacked by his girlfriend’s son, 26 year old Eddie Luangoudom.

The victim suffered deep lacerations to his right shoulder and hands. He was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Little Rock. He is now in stable condition.

Eddie Luangoudom has been arrested and charged with first degree battery. He is currently being held at Sebastian County Adult Detention Center.

This is a developing story.