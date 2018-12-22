× Jones, Big Run Helps Arkansas Down Texas State

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Things weren’t looking so good for Arkansas on Saturday as Texas State came into Bud Walton Arena and built a 19-6 lead midway through the first half.

That’s when Mason Jones stepped in and provided the spark the Razorbacks need.

The sophomore’s steal that turned into a three-point play started a 17-0 run that gave the Hogs the lead and was enough to send them to a 73-70 win over the Bobcats.

Jones finished with a game high 21 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals as he sent Arkansas into the holiday break with an 8-3 record. Daniel Gafford added 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Tre Nottingham’s shooting allowed the Bobcats to stay close for the duration as he knocked down six 3-pointers but foul shooting cost Texas State as they hit just 8-of-21 from the free throw line.

Arkansas gets a few days off for the holiday break before hosting Austin Peay on Friday.