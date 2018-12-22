Springdale Man Accused Of Murder Extradited Back To Arkansas From California

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Springdale man accused of murdering a Bethel Heights man has been extradited back to Washington County after being arrested in San Bernardino, California.

Anjel Torres, 18, was booked into the Washington County Jail on Saturday (Dec. 22). Torres is facing charges of first-degree murder, committing a terroristic act, continuing criminal enterprise and aggravated assault.

On Thursday, December 6, police found Javier Nicolas-Rodriguez of Bethel Heights dead from a gunshot wound after a car he was in crashed into a house on Pioneer Street. Police had been called to the area around 3 a.m. for reports of gunshots. They arrived and found Nicolas, 19, dead inside the vehicle.

Torres was arrested with help from the U.S. Marshals and the California Highway Patrol, according to Springdale police on December 9.

Torres is being held on a $500,000 bond. He is due back in court on December 26.