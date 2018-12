× WATCH: Chilly Start, Warm Afternoon

The morning will be cold but we quickly warm up to temperatures above-normal. A weak cold front moves through late today bringing rain to our north, but we remain dry and clear. We’re slightly cooler for tomorrow, and big rain chances don’t return until mid-week.

Afternoon high temperatures will approach the 60s.

Plenty of sunshine across the area for most of today. A few clouds return for tomorrow, but sunshine prevails until Monday.

-Sabrina