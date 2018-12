FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville Police say at around 7:17 Sunday morning they responded to the area of 10th W. 15th Street to a deceased persons call.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy with Fayetteville Police say upon arrival police did locate a body. Detectives are on scene investigating.

The cause of death is unknown at this time and police say it’s unclear if foul play was involved.

Stay with 5NEWS for this developing story.