Few More Clouds Christmas Eve

Generally a pretty quiet Christmas Eve is in the forecast for Arkansas. There is a ten percent chance of a stray shower late in the evening. More clouds are likely especially the second half of the day. Highs should reach into the mid 50s as winds shift to become more southerly.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected through Monday.

Light southerly winds will help temperatures reach the mid 50s.

Over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, there will be a chance for a stray shower, although it will be dry and partly cloudy most of the time. The best chance for a shower comes overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Better rain chances arrive Wednesday and Thursday.

By the end of the week, we could pick up another ~1 inch of rainfall.

