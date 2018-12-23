× Local National Parks Impacted During Government Shutdown

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — The partial government shutdown means Arkansans may not get to spend their Christmas breaks visiting national parks in our state.

The Pea Ridge National Military Park is one of the local attractions affected by the partial government shutdown.

While the gates are open and you are free to go in, the park won’t be offering any additional activities during the shutdown.

The Buffalo National River will also remain accessible to the public, but they urge visitors to use caution if you do enter the park.

And in the river valley, the Fort Smith National Historic Site grounds will remain open and accessible, but that could change at any time.

No national park services will be available for any of these parks until the shutdown is over with.

In Little Rock, the Clinton Presidential Center is mostly closed with only its restaurant and gift shop open. The restaurant is even offering ‘shutdown specials’.

In the central part of our state, the Hot Springs National Park will also remain accessible to visitors, but visitors services will not be provided.

Representative French Hill said he will be withholding his pay until the partial government shutdown ends. He released this statement Saturday(Dec.22).

“I cannot in good faith accept my pay when our federal employees will not receive theirs,” he said.

During this partial shutdown, the national park service will not be updating social media accounts or their website.