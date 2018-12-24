‘A Christmas Story’ House Available For Rent

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KFSM) — Visitors can make their Christmas dream come true by spending the night at the home where Ralphie from the movie ‘A Christmas Story’ lived.

Although the 1983 film is set in Indiana, the house is actually located in Cleveland, Ohio. It’s opened year-round to visitors and for those of you looking to stay the night prices start at $395 a night and can go up to $3,000 a night depending on the season.

Fans can experience the historical fish-net stocking leg lamp and other props from the film with tours of the restored house and can get their own at the gift shop.

They are booked full until the end of 2018, but reservations are open for Christmas 2019.