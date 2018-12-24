Arkansas Woman Injured By Friend Cleaning Gun

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Police say a northeast Arkansas woman was injured after a friend accidentally shot her while he was cleaning his gun.

The Jonesboro Police Department says the gun owner told officers he pulled the trigger to his handgun during the cleaning process, thinking there wasn’t a bullet inside the chamber.

Police say the unidentified 24-year-old woman was wounded in her inner left wrist during the early Saturday morning shooting.

She was flown to a hospital in Memphis for treatment.

No charges have been filed in the case.