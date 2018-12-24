Christmas Day Forecast

Clouds should increase tonight on Christmas Eve and into Christmas morning. Most of us will stay dry through Christmas, but there is a 10 percent chance of a stray shower. With a south wind and a mix of sun and clouds, highs should reach the mid to upper 50s on Christmas

The best chance for a stray sprinkle on Christmas Day will be between 4AM and 8AM, and then well after sunset. Most of the day will be filled with a mix of sun and clouds.

More widespread showers will start to move in Wednesday morning.

Thursday morning will be the rainiest time period of the week.

-Matt