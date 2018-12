FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Evangel Temple Assembly of God church in Fort Smith is making sure no one goes without a Christmas meal this holiday season.

The church is opening their doors at 1110 S. 12th St to guests for a Christmas meal on Tuesday (Dec. 25).

Food will be served at 12 p.m.

Church leaders say it’s all about providing a welcoming atmosphere for those who would otherwise be alone during the holidays.