Hard Luck Cafe In Gravette Gives Back For Christmas

GRAVETTE (KFSM) - 2018 will be the sixth year that the owners at the Hard Luck Cafe in Gravette put on a free Christmas Day dinner for the community. But this year, on Christmas Eve, they decided to take things a step further, transforming the local staple into "Santa's Gift Shop."

For weeks, the cafe has been taking toy donations, and today they opened the shop to anyone in need.

"We wanted to do the gifts today, so that people could come in today and possibly have something under the tree," says co-owner Kerry Martinez.

"We saw that our community was in more need than we noticed," adds Lexxi Vahle, her daughter.

It means a lot to the town, as one woman who stopped by to pick up toys said.

"We have a lot of struggles, especially this time of year. We have two children at home, and at least they can have a smile on their face come Christmas morning."

The toy drive, like the annual dinner, has also become special to the Hard Luck family

"It's our favorite part of Christmas."

This is our Christmas tradition now."

The family plans on giving away the remaining gifts at the dinner tomorrow, from 11-1.