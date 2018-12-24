List Of Open Restaurants On Christmas Day

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — If you didn’t get your grocery shopping done, or if you just don’t want to cook, eating out on Christmas can be challenging. A lot of places are closed for the holiday.

However, we compiled a list of some of the restaurants where you live that will still be open for Christmas.

Some restaurants may have adjusted hours on Tuesday (Dec. 25), so be sure to check the restaurant you’re hoping to dine at.

Restaurants open on Christmas:

Denny’s

Lucy’s Diner

IHOP

Waffle House

Furr’s Fresh Buffet

Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant in Fort Smith)

Franchised owned restaurants that may be open where you live – check with local locations ahead of a visit on Christmas: