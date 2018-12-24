Local Holiday Trash And Recycling Schedules

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Northwest Arkansas and River Valley residents can expect delays in their trash and recycling services this holiday season.

In Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville and Rogers, recycling, trash, and yard waste collection routes will be delayed by one day during the weeks of Dec. 23 and 30.

In Fort Smith, residential collections that would normally be collected on Tuesday (Dec. 25) will be rescheduled for collection on Wednesday (Dec. 26).

According to the City of Fayetteville website, the city’s recycling markets will not accept wrapping paper because many are made of non-recyclable materials or because of poor paper quality.

The Boston Mountain Solid Waste District will be recycling electronics for no charge from Dec. 26 through Jan. 4, 2019. Acceptable electronics include: computers; printers; copiers; phone; stereos; televisions; fax machines; cables; shredders; microwaves; DVD & VCR players; video game consoles; satellite receivers, and handheld devices. The District will also accept Christmas lights that no longer work and are free of decorations. The two drop-off locations are:

Boston Mountain Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 2721 S. Brink Drive, Fayetteville – open Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed for lunch 12:30–1:30 p.m. each day.

Boston Mountain Solid Waste District located at 11398 Bond Road, Prairie Grove – open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. until noon.

In Fayetteville, Christmas trees will be picked up on the same day as your­ recycling and trash collection through Jan. 2019. The City asks that you please allow ample space around the trash cart and recycling bin for ease of collection. Artificial trees will not be collected for composting. Residents can also bring trees to the City’s composting site (1708 S. Armstrong Avenue) free of charge during normal operating hours. The hours of operation are Tuesday and Thursday from 8 am to 3 pm and the first Saturday of each month from 8 am to 12 pm. All trees must be free from all plastic bags, stands, decorations, lights, and tinsel before they will be collected or dropped off.