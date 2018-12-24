Oklahoma Man Caught In Drive-By Shooting Can Stand On His Own After Being Paralyzed

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A man who was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting and paralyzed is telling his story.

It happened back on July 1st just before 4:00 a.m.

Trae Hines tells KFOR that he and some family members were traveling southbound on I-35 near N.E. 10th Street when they started hearing gunshots.

Hines, who was driving, said when he realized he had been shot and couldn’t feel his leg, his cousin was able to get over his leg to hit the brake and put the car in park.

Hines’ cousin took over the wheel and rushed Hines to the emergency room where doctors learned a bullet went through his left shoulder and was embedded in his spine and his lungs were filling with blood.

Hines was in the ICU for eight hours before doctors told his family he will be paralyzed from the chest down.

Hines spent five weeks in inpatient therapy and has been in outpatient physical therapy for the past few months.

Miraculously, as of December 22nd, Hines is now able to stand on his own and walk short distances with a cane and/or walker.

Due to the financial strain, this has caused Hines with medical bills that now are over $200,000, friends and family have created a Go Fund Me Page.

Hines said police did make an arrest in this case.

Legal proceedings are pending.