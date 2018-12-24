Services Limited At Buffalo National River During Shutdown

HARRISON, Ark. (AP) — Officials say the Buffalo National River in northern Arkansas will remain accessible during the partial government shutdown, but services will be limited.

The national park says trails, roads, overlooks and open-air exhibits will remain accessible during the shutdown, but emergency and rescue services will be limited. The park says that there will be no restrooms with water, trash collection or facilities and roads maintenance until the shutdown is over.

The park says facilities at park-operated campgrounds will not be maintained, either, during the shutdown.

About 800,000 federal employees are affected by the shutdown, which began Saturday.