Silver Alert For Missing 63-Year-Old Arkansas Woman

Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert for a missing 63-year-old woman from Jacksonville.

State Police say Ganetta Brown Joshua was last known to be at 301 South Rd. on Thursday.

She is described as a black female who has a medium complexion with black hair and brown eyes.

The missing woman stands at 5’7″ and weighs approximately 189 lbs.

Joshua was last seen wearing a multi-colored yellow, orange and brown dress, and no shoes.

If anyone has any information about Joshua’s whereabouts is asked to call Jacksonville Police Department at (501) 985-2802