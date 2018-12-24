Taco Bell Cantina On Dickson Street Closing

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Taco Bell Cantina on Dickson Street in Fayetteville served its last customer on Monday (Dec. 24).

The popular restaurant opened in March 2017. A Taco Bell employee said the main reason they are closing is that the foot traffic during the week was low and that the weekends is when they saw the most business. Parking may have been an issue that led to the closing of the store as well.

It was the only Taco Bell in Arkansas to serve alcohol and only the fifth in the nation to do so.

This isn’t the first restaurant closing on Dickson Street as of late. Waffle House, Hog Haus Brewing Co., and Flying Burrito all along Dickson Street have closed in 2018.

Greg Leding, Senator-elect for district 4 tweeted, “I suspect it’s a combination of things. I feel like chains (like the Taco Bell— even one with alcohol) are generally a bad idea down there, but this Taco Bell was competing with a Chipotle and a local (and far superior) spot called Los Bobos.”

He continued, “Bentonville’s also coming along as a cool place to be, especially the downtown area. And downtown Rogers and downtown Springdale offer more these days, so there are many more options for entertainment in Northwest Arkansas.”

In a third and final tweet Leding wrote, “Lastly, I believe a lot of the properties along Dickson are owned by people who live in other cities. They might have less a feel for what might work. Their priority is probably collecting rent, not developing a thriving downtown.”

Taco Bell released the following statement about the closing:

“We want to thank our fans for supporting the Taco Bell Cantina in Fayetteville ever since it opened last year. We can confirm that the owner has decided to close this location, but fans can continue to enjoy their Taco Bell favorites at the four remaining locations in Fayetteville.”

According to a Taco Bell employee, another cantina will open in Springdale sometime in 2019.