U.S. Army National Guard Gives A Holiday Suicide Prevention PSA

(U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Stephen M. Wright)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFSM) — Suicide is becoming an increasing threat amongst military members.

Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Rice, Brigade Command Sergeant Major, 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, spoke about the seriousness of suicide, how to prevent it, and a list of resources for veterans and families.

The holiday season can be a rough time for many people, especially military members, and the U.S. Army National Guard sent out a public service announcement to urge those who are contemplating suicide to reach out for help.

Sgt. Maj. Rice talked about a soldier he knew who committed suicide.

“The one thing I wish that he would’ve done is just reach out to me, taken the time to call me,” Rice said. “It wouldn’t matter if it was two o’clock in the morning, or if it was seven o’clock in the afternoon, take the time to text me, take the time to call me…whatever you have to do to make sure that we can help you get through this, reach out to someone.”

Military members who are thinking about suicide can reach out to Military OneSource at 800-342-9647 or the suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.