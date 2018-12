Santa is well on his way to Arkansas and Oklahoma! As he passes through our area, according to NORAD, he will fly south to north, starting in the River Valley and eventually making it to Northwest Arkansas.

River Valley: ~11:40PM CST

Northwest Arkansas: ~11:45PM CST

If you have late night church services or mass, no worries. Santa will make a quick turnaround after those kids head to sleep to make sure they have gifts to open Christmas morning.