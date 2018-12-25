Local Salvation Army Christmas Feast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Christmas can be hard day when you aren’t with family or don’t have a meal at home. The Salvation Army in Fort Smith made the day a little easier for some people in the community.

“If it would be a normal day, I would go through all of this," explained LouAnn Daniels, a worker at the Salvation Army.

For the Salvation Army in Fort Smith, bell ringing season has just ended. But, there is still one last Christmas miracle that they perform. That’s the annual Christmas dinner.

“I was the one who came up with let’s do ham, mashed potatoes, and stuffing. Because some of these people don’t get to be with their families. So, I thought well, we might as well have a Christmas dinner," stated Daniels.

LouAnn helps prepare the traditional meal so those who may be struggling in our community have warm food and people to be with on the holiday.

The Salvation Army made about 150 rolls, along with a lot of other different foods ready to serve 50 to 75 people.

The Price family, the youngest at age 3, came to help serve the meals.

Tina Price said, “The kids need to know that there are people that are less fortunate than them. They need to know that it’s not all about what you get, it’s about what you give.”

“You appreciate it a little more as an adult, you understand that there are people that don’t have as much as we do. And, as a kid, it may be the moment that opens your eyes where you realize that there are people out there that are struggling, explained volunteer Samuel Price.

The Salvation Army made enough food to serve 100 people. They estimated that 50 to 75 folks would walk through the door.

“It gets to this time of year and bills get high. You’re a little short on food so you have a place to get a good meal and have the companionship of other people," said Tim Justice, who attended the dinner.

Every person who stopped by looking for a Christmas dinner was grateful that they received food. And, that they had family to sit with. The Salvation Army provides warm dinners each night of the week, not just on Christmas. Covering news where you live, Sabrina Bates, 5NEWS.