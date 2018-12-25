× Rain Moving In Late Wednesday

More clouds will come in for Wednesday, as well as scattered shower chances. A line of heavy rain and thunder will swing through late Wednesday night / early Thursday morning.

With a southerly wind, highs on Wednesday should easily get into the upper 50s and low 60s.

The main even for heavy rain will be between 10PM and 4AM Wednesday-Thursday.

The line of heavy rain could bring some thunder to the area. Severe weather chances look extremely low.

One to two inches of rain could fall over western Arkansas and Green Country.

-Matt