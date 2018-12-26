Authorities Searching For Man Who Escaped From Arkansas Jail On Christmas Eve.

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark (KFSM) — The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Department are searching for an inmate who escaped from an Arkansas jail on Christmas Eve.

Paul McGee, 29, is now wanted on charges of felony escape. It’s unclear how he was able to breakout of custody.

At the time McGee was being held on first-degree forgery, first-degree criminal mischief, theft of property and residential burglary charges, according to court documents.

Anyone with information about McGee’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Francis County Jail at 870-633-2611.