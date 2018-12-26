Christmas Tree Disposal Drop Off Locations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- The Benton County Solid Waste District will be accepting live Christmas trees until January 19, 2019, from Benton County citizens looking to dispose of their tree.

Drop off locations are located at 5702 Brookside Road in Bentonville and 3511 N. Arkansas in Rogers. This is a free service.

If you have an artificial tree, those can also be dropped off all year round at any of the convenience centers in Benton County.

Arkansas Game and Fish encourage the recycling of Christmas trees and have set up drop off location for leftover Christmas trees near popular fishing sites to give a new look to fish habitats.