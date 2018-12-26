Former Razorback Surprises His Mom With A New Home

(KFSM) — A former Razorback basketball player who now plays for the Dallas Mavericks organization surprised his mother with a new home for Christmas.

On Tuesday (Dec. 25) Little Rock native Daryl Macon posted a video on his Twitter account of his mother walking into the home.

“You got your own place now momma,” Macon wrote. “No sharing no nothing. I got you forever.”

The video now has over 182,000 views, almost a thousand retweets, and nearly 7,000 likes.