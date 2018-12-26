× Hobbs State Park Participating In First Day Hike On Jan. 1

ROGERS (KFSM) — Hobbs State Park has been added to the list of state parks taking part in the annual, nationwide First Day Hike event.

First Day Hike takes place on Jan. 1, 2019, and is designed to encourage people to give the new year a healthy start with a hike through a state park. In addition to Hobbs State Park near Rogers, Devil’s Den State Park near Winslow and Lake Fort Smith State Park are also participating.

Hobbs will off four hikes on Jan. 1 on trails that range from easy to moderate. The first hike takes place at 9:30 a.m. on the Sinking Stream Trail off Arkansas 12. The trail is about a half-mile long and is rated easy. The hike will begin at the trailhead, located beside the trailhead parking lot off Arkansas 12.

The second hike will be on the Shaddox Hollow Trail at 11 a.m., which is rated easy to moderate. This hike will be about 1.5 miles long and will begin at the Shaddox Hollow trailhead, located on Arkansas 303 about a mile north of Arkansas 12.

At 1 p.m., visitors can hike the Historic Van Winkle Trail located off Arkansas 12. Rated easy, the trailhead is located beside the same parking lot off Arkansas 12 that’s attached to the Sinking Stream Trail. Hikers will take the tunnel under Arkansas 12 to reach the Van Winkle Trail.

Finally, Hobbs State Park will end its First Day Hikes with the Ozark Plateau Hike at 3 p.m. Rated easy, this hike will be on the park’s only paved trail and will begin at the Hobbs State Park Visitor’s Center off Arkansas 12. The hike is about a quarter-mile long.

More information is available at arkansasstateparks.com.